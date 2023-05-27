Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,414 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $49,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,473,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

