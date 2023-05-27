Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 5,999 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,277.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,816.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Forian by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

