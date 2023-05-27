Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 5,999 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,277.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,816.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Forian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
