Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $61,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,440,000. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

