Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $54,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

