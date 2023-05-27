Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $60,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Stantec by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

