Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308,826 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 619,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of Rivian Automotive worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.14 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

