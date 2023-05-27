Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,239 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $56,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $23.48 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

