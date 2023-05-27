Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Masonite International worth $72,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $101.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.