Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.10 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.43% of Bio-Techne worth $56,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 965,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 751,976 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

