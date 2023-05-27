Franklin Resources Inc. Has $61.70 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.91% of SSR Mining worth $61,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 382,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.