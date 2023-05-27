Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.32 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $62,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

