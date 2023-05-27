Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.73 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.20% of Carter’s worth $62,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,536,000 after buying an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRI opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Carter’s



Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

