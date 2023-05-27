Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $65,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

