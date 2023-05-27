Franklin Resources Inc. Has $71.31 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Adient worth $71,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

