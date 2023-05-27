Franklin Resources Inc. Has $77.84 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $77,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $69.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

