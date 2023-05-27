Franklin Resources Inc. Has $78.39 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of OGE Energy worth $78,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

