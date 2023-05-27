Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

