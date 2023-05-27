Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Yum China worth $61,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.49 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock worth $72,689,223 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

