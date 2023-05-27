Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $71,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

