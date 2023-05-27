Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $59,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.83.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

