Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

