Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $62,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

