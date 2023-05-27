Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,078 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hess worth $56,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

