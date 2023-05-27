Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 161,797 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

