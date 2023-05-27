Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,240 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of McKesson worth $58,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $387.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.04. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

