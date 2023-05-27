Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,132,083 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,132,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $74,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

