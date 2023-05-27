Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $55,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.92 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

