Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.68% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $63,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLSP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.02.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

