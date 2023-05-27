Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €34.72 ($37.74) and last traded at €34.80 ($37.83). 56,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($38.59).

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.91.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

