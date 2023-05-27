Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 220,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 187,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Gear Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gear Energy (GENGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.