Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Genesco Stock Down 5.0 %

Genesco stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $66.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco Company Profile

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

