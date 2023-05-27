Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

