Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
SRET stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
