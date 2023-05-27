Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SRET stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $3,512,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.