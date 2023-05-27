Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Good Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %
GOOD opened at GBX 195 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.57. The company has a market cap of £32.88 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.54. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
