Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.