Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

