Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.