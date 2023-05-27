Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCRB stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCRB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Core Bond ETF

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

