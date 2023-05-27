HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $304,822.17 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. HI has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $304,822.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.78 or 0.99983751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00417027 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $328,701.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

