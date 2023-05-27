Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.52-$15.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.53 billion-$154.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $292.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

