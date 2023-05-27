HRT Financial LP Acquires 201,472 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,472 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.53% of Purple Innovation worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,785,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 347,307 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,923.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,923.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate bought 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 228,624 shares of company stock valued at $643,567 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Purple Innovation Trading Up 5.1 %

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of PRPL opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.