HRT Financial LP Acquires 59,524 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

CLF opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

