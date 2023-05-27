HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 103,998 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

