HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 21,741 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

