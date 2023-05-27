HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1,231.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

