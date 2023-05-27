HRT Financial LP Buys 237,851 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,851 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 702,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 691,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $0.53 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

