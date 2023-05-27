HRT Financial LP Buys New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

