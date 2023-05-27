HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,117 shares of company stock worth $801,107 and have sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.