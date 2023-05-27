HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,287 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

