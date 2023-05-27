HRT Financial LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

